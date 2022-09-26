AP: Mother, daughter end life after SI declines to file rape complaint

Following the incident, the Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana was suspended for abetting the victims' suicide.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th September 2022 4:11 pm IST
AP: Mother, daughter die by suicide; police official suspended for negligence

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Andhra Pradesh’s (AP) Eluru district a woman and her daughter died by suicide after the police allegedly refused to register a rape case.

The rape victim’s mother had approached the Pedavegi police station alleging that a man had raped her daughter on the pretext of love.

In the incident on September 12, the Sub Inspector (SI) abused the duo and warned them not to return to the police station. The two women were unable to bear the humiliation and the took extreme step.

MS Education Academy

Following the incident, the SI Satyanarayana was suspended by the Deputy Inspector General for abetting the victims’ suicide.

Also Read
Consent to exchange of employees, AP tells Telangana

A video shared on Twitter shows large protests over the incident.

“They were admitted to Vijayawada GGH on September 16 and died on September 24 while undergoing treatment. The SI was suspended and called for a departmental inquiry,” DIG, G Palaraju was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button