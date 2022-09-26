AP: Mother, daughter end life after SI declines to file rape complaint

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Andhra Pradesh’s (AP) Eluru district a woman and her daughter died by suicide after the police allegedly refused to register a rape case.

The rape victim’s mother had approached the Pedavegi police station alleging that a man had raped her daughter on the pretext of love.

In the incident on September 12, the Sub Inspector (SI) abused the duo and warned them not to return to the police station. The two women were unable to bear the humiliation and the took extreme step.

Following the incident, the SI Satyanarayana was suspended by the Deputy Inspector General for abetting the victims’ suicide.

A video shared on Twitter shows large protests over the incident.

“They were admitted to Vijayawada GGH on September 16 and died on September 24 while undergoing treatment. The SI was suspended and called for a departmental inquiry,” DIG, G Palaraju was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express.