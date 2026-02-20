HC exempts Revanth Reddy from court appearance in two cases from 2023

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, February 19, granted interim relief to chief minister A Revanth Reddy, exempting him from appearing in connection with two criminal cases registered against him in 2023 in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The cases were filed at the Mogullapalli and Bhupalpally police stations based on a complaint lodged by former BRS MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy.

The complaint alleged that Revanth Reddy, while serving as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, made serious allegations during two public meetings held in February and March 2023.

Revanth Reddy challenges FIRs

Challenging the First Information Reports (FIRs), Revanth Reddy filed separate petitions in the High Court seeking to have the cases quashed.

The petitions came up for hearing before Justice K Sujana on Thursday.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel argued that the complainant, who belongs to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), had filed two separate complaints based on the same set of allegations with mala fide intent to harass.

The counsel further submitted that the cases were scheduled to be taken up by the lower court and requested the High Court to stay further proceedings.

Judget asks opposing parties to file counters

Taking note of the submissions, the judge directed the complainant, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, as well as Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao, to file their counters.

The court adjourned the matter to March 5 and granted interim orders exempting the chief minister from appearing in the cases until further hearing.