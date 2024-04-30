HC grants Shakil Aamir’s son two weeks to pursue legal remedies

Raheel is also accused in another accident case from December 2023.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2024 2:16 pm IST
Ex-MLA Bodhan and BRS leader Shakil Aamir

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted Mohammed Raheel Aamir, son of former BRS MLA of Bodhan Mohammed Shakil Aamir, a two-week period to seek legal remedies in the 2022 FIR registered against him in the Jubilee Hills road accident case, which resulted in the death of a toddler.

During the court session on Monday, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy highlighted that the restraint order on arrest would be lifted after the two-week period, as confirmed by the home department counsel.

Previously, the police had approached the High Court seeking to revoke the restraint order, arguing that the case had been reopened, and Raheel was implicated as an accused based on new evidence.

MS Education Academy

It is worth noting that Raheel is also accused in another accident case from December 2023, which occurred at Begumpet. In this incident, he collided with barricades near Praja Bhavan and no one injured though.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2024 2:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button