HC issues notice to govt after ordinance empowering HYDRA is challenged

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the enhancement of powers granted to the Hyderabad Urban Development Regulatory Authority (HYDRA) under a new ordinance.

The directive from the court calls for a response regarding the increased administrative authority of HYDRA.

High Court’s action on HYDRA’s enhanced powers

On Friday, a division bench consisting of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao requested responses from the chief secretary, the secretary of Government Legal Affairs, the Legislative Affairs and Justice Law Department, and the principal secretary of the Municipal Administration Department.

They were instructed to submit their responses within three weeks, addressing the implications of Ordinance 4/2024, which notably strengthens HYDRA’s role in urban governance and public asset protection in Hyderabad.

Ordinance 4/2024 and HYDRA’s expanded authority

The petitioner in the PIL, former BRS Party MLA Manchireddy Prashanth Kumar Reddy, is seeking an interim suspension of Ordinance 4 of 2024, which amends the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act of 1955. This amendment, published in the Telangana Gazette, empowers HYDRA with the authority to manage and protect various public assets, such as lakes, nalas, roads, open spaces, and parks.

Under the ordinance, HYDRA is granted specific powers previously vested in the GHMC commissioner, enabling it to take direct action against illegal encroachments and unauthorized construction within Hyderabad’s urban landscape.

The ordinance introduces Clause 384-B to the GHMC Act, allowing the government to assign responsibility to HYDRA or similar agencies for managing critical public resources, including roads, drainage systems, and water bodies.

Purpose of Ordinance 4

In an effort to formalize and expand HYDRA’s authority, the Telangana government have issued Ordinance 4/2024 to address challenges related to urban infrastructure protection. As of October 5, the amendment—issued by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on October 3—officially confers HYDRA with the regulatory capability to oversee and protect a range of public properties. The ordinance also facilitates collaboration between the GHMC and specialized agencies like HYDRA, reinforcing oversight of the city’s urban assets.

The Telangana High Court has postponed the case for three weeks, allowing the state departments time to file their replies.

The upcoming response from the state government and subsequent court proceedings will clarify the future scope and impact of HYDRA’s expanded powers in safeguarding Hyderabad’s urban resources.