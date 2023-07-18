HC judge seeks explanation from Railways for poor service

Prayagraj: Justice Gautam Chaudhary of Allahabad High Court has called for an explanation from the erring officials, GRP personnel and pantry Car manager for the inconvenience caused to him during his train journey on July 8 from New Delhi to Prayagraj.

In a letter sent from Ashish Srivastava, registrar protocol, to the General manager Northern Central Railways, he has said that the said train was late by more than three hours and despite repeated communication with the TTE, no GRP personnel or pantry car attendant came to meet the judge for providing refreshments.

Also Read Allahabad HC allows amendment plea in ‘Adipurush’ case

When he called the manager of the pantry car, the call was not picked up.

The letter further said that the judge had desired that an explanation may be called from erring officials of the railways, GRP, pantry car for dereliction of duty.

The explanation should be sent to the High Court so that it can be placed before the judge for his perusal.