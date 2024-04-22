HC order on Bengal school jobs ‘illegal’, will challenge it: Mamata

Banerjee, while addressing an election rally at Raiganj in North Bengal, also accused BJP leaders of influencing a section of the judiciary and judgments.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd April 2024 2:53 pm IST
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Raiganj: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed as “illegal” the Calcutta High Court order cancelling all appointments made through a 2016 teacher recruitment test, and said her government will challenge the verdict.

“The court verdict cancelling all recruitments is illegal. We stand by those who lost jobs. We will ensure you get justice, and challenge the order in a higher court,” she said.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of all appointments made through the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, declaring it “null and void”.

