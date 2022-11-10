HC order stops Mayoral polls in Jaipur

Jaipur: The election to appoint a new Mayor on Thursday was stopped just before the result of the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation polls was about to be announced.

The by-poll was held to elect the new Mayor after Somya Gurjar was terminated from her post by the Ashok Gehlot-led state government.

On September 27, the Congress-led government dismissed the then Mayor of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, Gurjar, who is from the BJP. Following that, the State Election Commission announced the election of a new mayor.

Gurjar, however, went to court against the decision of the Gehlot government. On her petition, Justice Mahendra Goel from the Rajasthan High Court quashed the dismissal order of the government.

On the orders of the court, the Election Commission took immediate action, and stopped the election midway.

At around 12 p.m. on Thursday, the voting was over for the election of Mayor at Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Headquarters, and the counting had also started.

The verdict was due after about half an hour. All the BJP-Congress MPs and MLAs of the city were busy lobbying for the election.

Suddenly, the decision of the High Court created a stir and the entire election process came to a halt.