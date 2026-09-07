HC orders action against cops over manhandling of BRS women MLAs

Hyderabad: The High Court, on Monday, September 7, directed the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate action against police officials who allegedly manhandled Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) women legislators, V Sunitha Laxma Reddy and P Sabitha Indra Reddy, during a protest outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

It ordered DGP CV Anand to submit a report on the issue and stated that no MLA should be prevented from entering the Assembly, a constitutional building.

BRS MLA Talsani Srinivas Yadav filed a petition seeking action against the behaviour. The Court will hear it after two weeks.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Women leaders dragged, pulled and abused

Chaos descended when police stopped BRS MLAs wearing black T-shirts bearing the caption “1,000 days of unfulfilled promises by the Congress government” from entering the building.

A scuffle broke out and Sunitha Laxma Reddy and Sabitha Reddy were allegedly grabbed by the throat, their sarees torn, hair pulled and dragged away. Sunitha Reddy was reportedly trampled underfoot.

Party leaders said senior leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) stepped in to shield the women, and that the situation could have turned more serious without his intervention. They were detained.

The incident has drawn large-scale condemnation from Opposition parties. Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president Kalvakuntla Kavitha and extended support, calling it “utterly reprehensible.”