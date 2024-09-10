HC orders fresh mop-up round of counselling for engineering seats

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Monday, set aside the orders of a single judge and directed the authorities to conduct a fresh mop-up round of counselling for engineering admissions for the 2024-25 academic year.

This decision comes as a relief to private engineering colleges and will impact the intake capacities for several courses, including B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering (CSE).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao was hearing appeals filed by private engineering colleges. These institutions were contesting the government’s rejection of their request for additional seats.

The colleges had sought to increase the number of seats in the B.Tech-CSE course by merging 60 seats from other branches, along with an additional 120 seats approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) for spot admissions.

This ruling will enable the colleges to potentially increase their intake, addressing the growing demand for CSE courses.