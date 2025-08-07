HC orders probe into Netnet Ventures’ construction activities

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed a thorough investigation into the construction activities carried out by Netnet Ventures Limited in survey numbers 3/2, 4/7, 6, 7/P, 403/10S, and 120 in the Shaikpet-Nandagiri Hills area of Hyderabad.

The court has instructed officials to submit a detailed report within two months.

Serious allegations have surfaced against the company, including obtaining permissions through irregular means, subsequently securing multiple revised approvals, and falsely presenting facts to obtain environmental clearances (ENVOs). The Court noted these concerns during the proceedings.

Additionally, the High Court has sought explanations from former GHMC Commissioner K Amrapali and directed authorities to take appropriate action, considering the ongoing status quo orders issued by both the High Court and Civil Court. These instructions are aimed at ensuring no unauthorised work progresses during the investigation.

4.69 acres acquired through mortgage

Netnet Ventures had acquired 4.69 acres through a mortgage and later purchased an adjacent plot. In 2013, the company secured approvals from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for constructing multi-storied buildings on these plots. The company obtained several revised permissions over the years and continued the construction.

However, numerous complaints and petitions were filed by the Nandagiri Cooperative Housing Society and other residents, alleging that the company was conducting construction activities in violation of the permissions granted. Following the complaints, the Vigilance Department submitted a report on June 18, 2024, recommending action against the construction company and urging the government to intervene.

In response, the Nandagiri Cooperative Housing Society filed a petition in the High Court seeking orders against Netnet Ventures.

Justice K Lakshman conducted hearings into the matter and recently issued directions, including a comprehensive inquiry and report submission.