HC questions layout changes before Durgam Cheruvu layout auction

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, September 9, sought an explanation from the state government over changes made to a layout plan before the e-auction of a 10-acre plot near Durgam Cheruvu, which contains ancient rock formations.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Juvvadi Pranay Simha Rao.

The bench questioned the state’s decision to revise the layout plan and alter designated plot numbers during the e-auction and sought complete details of the changes made to the land.

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Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel Dama Seshadri Naidu argued that the land had been designated as a heritage precinct and rock-preserved area under government orders issued in 1998 and 2003.

He said that the land was allotted to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation in 2006 and was later put up for auction. However, technical and officers’ committees in 2014 recommended preserving specific spots because of their steep slopes, valleys and proximity to the mouth of Durgam Cheruvu.

Authorities had then promised alternative land to prospective buyers.

The petitioner further alleged that a technical committee constituted in January this year diluted the earlier recommendations and allowed development within a 50-metre buffer zone.

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Advocate General A Sudharshan Reddy opposed the PIL and sought time to file a counter affidavit. He assured the court that all statutory requirements had been complied with.

He contested the petitioner’s claims, saying that no portion of the auctioned land falls within the 50-metre buffer zone around the rock formations.

He said that a letter of acceptance has already been issued to the highest bidder and 25 per cent of the bid amount has been paid. The successful bidder, MSN Realty, also opposed interim relief on the PIL, saying it had already paid Rs 355 crore, representing 25 per cent of the total sale amount.

The matter has been posted to September 21.