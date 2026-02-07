HC raps Telangana govt for delay in clearing fish seed supply bills

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, February 6, expressed strong displeasure over the government’s failure to clear bills related to fish seed distribution for the year 2023–24, despite clear directions issued more than a year ago.

Hearing contempt petitions filed by Sri Sai Fish Seeds and others, Justice T Madhavi Devi questioned the prolonged delay in settling payments, observing that the fish seeds supplied had already been reared and sold, enabling profits, yet payments to suppliers remained pending.

Court takes serious note of authorities’ failure to comply with earlier orders

The court took serious note of the authorities’ failure to comply with earlier orders directing the personal appearance of officials, stating that seeking more time despite such directions was unacceptable.

It rejected the justification of being engaged in budget preparation and stressed that court orders must be implemented without delay.

Counsel for the petitioners, DL Pandu, submitted that the court had earlier ordered the personal appearance of officials, but exemptions were sought citing budget formulation.

Advocates representing the Fisheries and Finance Departments informed the court that government orders had been issued for the release of Rs 8.08 crore and Rs 17.30 crore, respectively.

They assured the court that tokens would be issued within four weeks and payments completed within a further four weeks.

However, the judge remarked that the court had encountered several cases where tokens were issued but bills remained unpaid even after a year.

Court emphasises on accountability

Emphasising accountability, the court directed all concerned departments to coordinate and ensure that the bills are fully cleared within four weeks and to submit a compliance report.

The matter has been adjourned to March 6 for further hearing. The court also allowed an exemption petition filed by IAS officer Sandeep Sultania seeking relief from personal appearance.