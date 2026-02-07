Telangana HC seeks clarity on passport status of iBomma Ravi in piracy cases

Police told to clarify whether the accused’s passport was seized as court hears bail pleas in five film piracy cases filed on complaints from the film industry.

Accused in the Ibomma case, Ravi.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, February 6, directed the police to clarify whether the passport of Imaddi Ravi, also known as iBomma Ravi, accused in multiple film piracy cases, has been seized.

Ravi has filed separate bail petitions in five cases registered following complaints from members of the film industry. The petitions came up for hearing before Justice K Sujan.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, counsel submitted that the investigation in the cases had already been completed and sought bail. Opposing the plea, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao expressed apprehension that the accused could flee the country if released on bail.

Ravi holds Irish passport: Prosecutor to HC

The prosecutor informed the court that Ravi does not possess an Indian passport but holds a passport issued by Ireland. In response, the judge observed that the passport should be seized.

The petitioner’s counsel maintained that the passport was already in the custody of the police.

Seeking time to clarify the issue, the Public Prosecutor told the court that the investigating officer was not presently available. The court subsequently directed the police to provide a clear status report on the seizure of the passport.

