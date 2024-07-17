HC rebukes GHMC for withholding Hyderabad’s Rameshwaram Cafe documents

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has rebuked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after authorities failed to furnish documents related to Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad to an RTI applicant.

According to a report in News Meter, the High Court’s rebuke came while hearing a petition submitted by Shiva Reddy.

Petition alleged illegal encroachment by Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad

In the petition, which was heard by Justice T. Vinod Kumar, it was alleged that the cafe, located in Madhapur, had illegally encroached onto the footpath.

It also challenged the inaction of the GHMC regarding the alleged encroachment.

As per the petitioner, Rameshwaram Cafe has resulted in road congestion in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

Court reprimands authorities

During the hearing, it was informed that an RTI application requesting information about the cafe’s permissions was neglected by the concerned authorities.

After hearing the arguments, the court said that this was a lapse in compliance with legal procedure and rebuked the authorities.