IMD Hyderabad extends very heavy rainfall warning, issues orange alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a very heavy rainfall warning for four days starting from July 18.

In view of the anticipated rainfall, the department has also issued an orange alert.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall today

For today, the department has forecasted heavy rainfall in the state and has issued a yellow alert.

Hyderabad is also expected to receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds. The weather conditions in the city are likely to prevail until July 20.

According to the data by Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), yesterday, the highest rainfall, 137.5 mm, was recorded in the Kumuram Bheem district. In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall, 3.3 mm, was witnessed in Khairatabad.

Also Read GHMC releases helpline numbers amid IMD Hyderabad heavy rainfall alert

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in the state has declined to as low as 26.4 degrees Celsius recorded in Medak district. In Hyderabad, it has declined to 29.6 degrees Celsius recorded in Tirumalagiri.

GHMC mayor reviews monsoon preparations

Meanwhile, Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi conducted a review meeting on Tuesday at GHMC headquarters to address impending monsoon challenges.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various departments, including electrical, water works, entomology, town planning, and sanitation sectors.

In view of the rainfall predicted by IMD Hyderabad, residents can make their plans accordingly.