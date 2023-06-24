HC rejects Azharuddin’s explanation in contempt case

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has dismissed the explanation provided by former Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president, Mohammed Azharuddin, in a contempt case. The court not only rejected his affidavit but also summoned him to appear before the court within two weeks with a better affidavit.

Azharuddin has been facing allegations of contempt of court for not allowing the Nalgonda District Cricket Association (NDCA) to participate in matches organized by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The NDCA had filed a contempt plea, asserting that Azharuddin had disregarded the court’s directive issued in 2022.

Responding to the contempt plea, Mohammed Azharuddin submitted an affidavit to the court, presenting his perspective on the matter. However, the counsel representing NDCA, Zeeshan Adnan Mahmood, criticized Azharuddin’s affidavit, highlighting numerous contradictions and incorrect statements.

Taking cognizance of the arguments presented, Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court ordered Mohammed Azharuddin to provide a more convincing and comprehensive affidavit.