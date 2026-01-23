HC rejects plea against Mallanna Sagar rehab mergers, clears path for municipal polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, January 22, dismissed a petition challenging the merger of the Mallanna Sagar project submergence villages into the Gajwel and Pragnya Poor municipalities, refusing to halt the upcoming municipal elections.

Petitioners led by V Narasimha Reddy from Etigadda Kishtapur contested Government Order (GO) No. 7, which reorganised wards by integrating affected villages. They argued the move violated rehabilitation norms.

Submergence villages hit back

Counsel for the petitioners highlighted that flood-affected hamlets—including Etigadda Kishtapur, Lakshmapur, Banjarapalli, Vemulaghat, and Nagaratannda—were forcibly merged into the two municipalities despite rules mandating separate rehabilitation provisions.

Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy, who heard detailed submissions from both sides, issued notices to the state government and respondents. He directed them to file counters but turned down the request for interim relief to suspend polls pending the final verdict.

The order paves the way for municipal elections in the contested areas, amid ongoing disputes over project displacements in Siddipet district.