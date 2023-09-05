HC reserves verdict on PIL seeking ‘removal’ of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah mosque

PIL has sought the removal of Shahi Idgah mosque, alleging it was built on the site of birthplace of Krishna.

Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its judgment on a PIL seeking “removal” of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah mosque which the petitioner claimed was built on the Krishna Janmabhoomi or the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava reserved judgment after hearing the PIL filed by Mahek Maheshwari.

The high court on August 23 had adjourned hearing in the case till September 4.

The PIL has sought the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque, alleging it was built on the site of the birthplace of Krishna.

The petitioner has asked for the land to be “handed over to the Hindus and a proper trust be formed to build a temple on the Krishna Janmabhoomi land”.

In an interim plea, the petitioner also sought permission for Hindus to worship at the mosque on certain days of the week and during the festival of Janmashtami (Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary celebrations), till the disposal of the petition.

Lord Krishna was born in karagar (prison) of king Kans and the place of his birth lies beneath the present structure raised by the Shahi Idgah Trust, the petitioner alleged.

The petitioner also prayed for a court-monitored excavation of the “disputed structure” by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

A “mosque is not an essential part of Islam”, the petition said, and hence, the “disputed land should be handed over to the Hindus for the exercise of their right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion under Article 25 of the Constitution”.

