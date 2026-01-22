HC seeks data on UP prisoners jailed over 14 yrs, remission pleas

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to place before it the details of prisoners who have been in different jails of the state for 14 years or more.

The bench has also sought details of applications moved by such prisoners seeking remission of the sentence as per law.

The bench has further asked the government to lay before it the figure in which the authorities concerned have been considering the remission plea of the prisoners who have completed 14 years in jail.

The bench also asked the state to clarify whether the prisoners who complete 14 years in jail are informed of their right to seek remission and the process is started to grant them remission, considering their conduct and other activities in jails.

Next hearing on Feb 23

The bench has fixed February 23 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice AK Chaudhary passed the order on Tuesday on a PIL filed by BK Singh Parmar in 2020.

Petitioner’s arguments

In the petition, it has been pleaded that as per legal provisions, every prisoner has a right to be considered for premature release on remission on the basis of their good conduct in jail for 14 years, and it is the legal duty of jail authorities to consider the case of each and every prisoner as soon as he completes the said period in jail.

The petitioner said that the jail authorities have not been performing their legal obligation.

Hearing the PIL, the bench said, “This petition raises important issues of public interest regarding non-fulfilment of the obligations by the jail authorities etc. under the various statutory provisions so as to facilitate consideration of the case of prisoners lodged in jail in the State of Uttar Pradesh for remission of their sentence.”

Considering the affidavit filed by the state government in 2022, the bench said that it did not contain the data pertaining to prisoners who have completed 14 years of jail term.

The bench has directed the additional chief secretary, home, to file an affidavit in the matter, bringing the details on record as directed in the petition bythe next date.