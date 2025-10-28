HC seeks report over action against ED’s Bhoodan land irregularities letter

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Maheshwaram police to explain the actions taken regarding allegations of irregularities and manipulation of records in the Bhoodan land case in Nagaram, Maheshwaram mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The court issued these directions after a petition was filed by Dasgiri Sharief, who owns land in Survey No. 181, challenging the police’s inaction despite a letter from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) highlighting fraudulent activities and record tampering in the Bhoodan land matter.

Justice NV Sravan Kumar heard the case on Monday. The petitioner’s counsel argued that the ED had written to the Maheshwaram DCP in 2024, stating that forged documents were created, records were manipulated, and fraudulent activities were detected during the investigation.

Also Read Petition filed in Telangana HC over dismissal of Bhoodan land complaint

Despite these findings, the police had not taken any action, prompting the petitioner to approach the court.

The court, after hearing the arguments, sought a response from the police and adjourned the hearing for a week.