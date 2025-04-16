HC slams GHMC, govt over llegal constructions in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has strongly criticised the government and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for their handling of unauthorised constructions in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The court observed on Tuesday, April 15, that the regularisation policies being implemented by the government and municipal bodies are, in effect, encouraging illegal constructions rather than curbing them.

Manikonda Jagir case

The remarks came during the hearing of a petition filed by the Maninagar Plot Members Protection Welfare Society and S. Gopal, challenging the authorities’ inaction against illegal constructions in Survey Nos. 203/1/3/1, 204 to 209, and 210/1/3 of Manikonda Jagir, Gandipet Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

Previously, on March 14, 2023, the High Court had issued interim orders directing the maintenance of status quo in the area and asked for photographs related to the constructions to be submitted.

However, the petitioners alleged that illegal constructions continued in violation of these orders and that officials had failed to take any action.

S Gopal subsequently filed a contempt petition against the authorities for not implementing the court’s directives. During the latest hearing, Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy reviewed the arguments from both sides.

Senior advocate VSR Anjaneyulu, representing the petitioners, argued that several illegal constructions had emerged despite the court’s orders and accused the GHMC of failing to prevent them.

He further alleged collusion between officials and builders, resulting in constructions exceeding permitted limits.

GHMC’s counter arguments

GHMC’s counsel, G Madhusudhan Reddy, countered that the illegal constructions had been seized and that steps were being taken to halt the works as per the law.

After examining the photographs attached to the petitions, the judge noted that unauthorised constructions had indeed commenced and expressed displeasure that the interim orders issued on March 14, 2023, were not being implemented in good faith.

The court cited several Supreme Court judgments mandating strict action to prevent and remove illegal constructions.

HC seeks detailed report from GHMC

The High Court directed the GHMC to submit a detailed report by July 2, specifying the total number of constructions in Manikonda Jagir, the number of constructions with valid permissions, details of constructions undertaken without permission, actions taken so far against illegal constructions, and whether letters have been issued to cut off electricity and water supply to such constructions.

The report should also include details of disciplinary measures taken against officials who acted negligently regarding illegal constructions.

The court warned that if the report is not submitted by the deadline, the GHMC and HMDA Commissioners would have to appear in person to provide explanations.

The next hearing has been adjourned to July 2.