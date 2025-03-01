HC stays Tribunal’s ruling on Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a stay on all proceedings related to the Telangana Endowments Tribunal’s order concerning the founder family status of the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar, Hyderabad.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 21, 2025.

The case originates from a petition by a respondent seeking recognition as a member of the founder’s family and the annulment of an earlier declaration favoring the appellants.

Appellants challenged tribunal’s decision

The appellants challenged the tribunal’s decision, claiming it exceeded its jurisdiction by issuing directives unrelated to the matters under review.

The appellants argued that the temple was originally founded by Mahanth Ramchandra Das, whose adopted son and disciple, Rajmohan Das, was recognized as his successor by the Endowments Department in 1991 and formally declared a member of the founder’s family in 1996.

After Rajmohan Das’s death in 1998, the appellants were acknowledged as members of the founder’s family.

However, the tribunal recently overturned this recognition and directed the Endowments Commissioner to appoint a regular Executive Officer, placing the Assistant Commissioner as interim custodian.

The appellants contended that these directives were beyond the tribunal’s legal scope and contrary to precedent.