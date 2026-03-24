HC to decide maintainability of pleas on Bhadrachalam temple ritual changes

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, March 23, stated that it must first determine the maintainability of petitions challenging changes in ritual practices at the Bhadrachalam Sri Rama Temple since 2012.

The petitions, filed in 2022, question the alteration of the gotram and pravaram of Lord Rama and Sita during the annual Sitarama Kalyanam ceremony.

Court’s observations

Justice Surepalli Nanda, hearing the matter, observed that no orders can be issued without examining several crucial aspects. The court emphasised the need to verify whether the petitions are legally maintainable and whether earlier directions issued by a Division Bench of the High Court have been followed.

It also pointed out the necessity of checking if an expert committee, as directed earlier by a Single Judge, was constituted and whether its report is available on record.

Why the issue is contentious

The dispute has drawn attention because gotram and pravaram hold deep religious significance, representing Vedic lineage and traditionally forming an integral part of temple rituals.

Petitioners argue that any alteration to these elements amounts to a deviation from long-standing customs followed at the temple, potentially affecting the sanctity of the ceremony.

The issue also raises questions about who has the authority to modify such practices—whether temple administrators or the state can intervene in matters historically governed by religious tradition.

This has led to broader concerns about interference in religious affairs and the protection of customary practices.

Arguments presented

During the hearing, Government Counsel Mangilal Naik informed the court that the Advocate General would present arguments but is currently unavailable, seeking additional time. On the other hand, counsel for the petitioners argued that temple rituals must strictly follow long-standing traditions.

They contended that deviations from established practices violate Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India, which guarantee religious freedom and the right to manage religious affairs.

Next hearing

The High Court adjourned the matter to March 25 to allow the government and other respondents to present their arguments.