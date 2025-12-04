HC to hear PIL on suspended TMC MLA’s Babri-modeled mosque plan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th December 2025 7:55 pm IST
Rebel TMC MLA Humayun Kabir
Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir

Kolkata: A PIL seeking a stay on suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s plan to lay the foundation stone for building a mosque modelled on the Babri Masjid, in Murshidabad district on December 6, is likely to be heard by the Calcutta High Court on Friday.

The Bharatpur MLA was suspended by the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Thursday.

The petitioner’s lawyer Sabyasachi Chatterjee mentioned the PIL before a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, seeking a stay on the proposed foundation-laying programme, along with any other political involvement in matters related to construction of any religious edifice.

Memory Khan Seminar

The public interest litigation (PIL) is likely to be heard by the division bench on Friday, Chatterjee said.

Kabir, who has hogged the limelight over the last few years with his controversial statements on various matters, including the party’s internal affairs, had announced that the foundation stone of the proposed mosque would be laid at Beldanga on December 6, the day the Babri mosque was razed in Ayodhya in 1992.

Announcing his suspension, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said Kabir’s conduct amounted to gross indiscipline at a time when the party was working to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state.

