Telangana HC upholds protection of 300 acres of Ashoorkhana Waqf Land

Hyderabad: In a significant ruling, the Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Chenu Radhakrishna against the Telangana State Waqf Board, reinforcing the protection of 300 acres of Waqf land belonging to Ashoorkhana Naal-e-Mubarak in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The petitioner, Chenu Radhakrishna, claimed ownership of a plot within the disputed land under Plot No. 634, Survey No. 219, citing a registered sale deed dated December 8, 2022. He sought permission to begin construction on the property.

However, the Telangana State Waqf Board, through multiple gazette notifications, has consistently maintained that the land is designated as Waqf property linked to Ashoorkhana Naal Mubarak. Under Waqf laws, properties endowed for religious or charitable purposes cannot be sold, purchased, or transferred. The court ruled that any such transactions are legally null and void.

The High Court further clarified that local authorities lack the jurisdiction to decide ownership rights of Waqf properties. Their role is limited to issuing permits after verifying ownership, emphasizing that the state government is committed to safeguarding Waqf properties.

The effective legal follow-up by Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, board member Maulana Dr. Syed Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha, and Advocate Syed Ali Jafri played a crucial role in securing this outcome.