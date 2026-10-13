HC upholds Speaker’s acceptance of resignations of 6 AIADMK MLAs

S Jayakumar, Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, elected from Perundurai, Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, resigned as Assembly members on May 25, 2026.

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Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday, October 13, upheld the decision of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar accepting the resignations of six AIADMK MLAs, who later joined the ruling TVK.

The First Bench, comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, in a petition filed by AIADMK whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy, challenging the Speaker’s decision, gave the ruling, upholding the decision of Prabhakar.

S Jayakumar, Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, elected from Perundurai, Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, resigned as Assembly members on May 25, 2026.

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Esakki Subaya, elected from the Ambasamudram constituency, resigned the following day. C Vijayabhaskar (Viralimalai) and M R Vijayabhaskar (Karur) resigned as MLAs on June 16 and 29, respectively.

All of them had been elected on AIADMK tickets in the April TN Assembly polls, and they later joined the ruling TVK-led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama won bypolls — as TVK candidates — held for the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly segments, respectively, on October 6.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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