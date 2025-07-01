HC vexed with Telangana govt over delay in fire safety rules

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, June 30 expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s delay in framing fire safety rules.

The High Court had asked Telangana chief secretary Rama Krishna Rao and the state government for updates on framing of Telangana Fire Service Subordinate Service Rules. A division bench comprising justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Nandikonda Narsing Rao asked the chief secretary to appear before the court on July 16 if the rules aren’t laid out by then.

The bench was dealing with a petition complaining that the government had not framed the rules. GO 568 dated November 24 1992, which prescribes AP Fire Service Subordinate Service Rules, were not enforced due to the several conditions and the absence of the General Clauses Act.

Since April 2025, the Telangana High Court has asked government counsels to submit the status of framing of rules. In April, the court had given the last date as June 16. When the government did not do so, the court observed that the government was not serious in framing the rules except for sending the file from one department to another.

When the case was up for hearing, the government pleader produced a correspondence made by the Special Chief Secretary to the government and sought one more adjournment.

This angered the court which deprecated the approach of the government. The court observed that this approach by the authorities had compelled it to call upon the Chief Secretary and others to explain why the state government was reluctant to frame the rules.

The court remarked that such a request itself clearly indicated the lethargic approach of the government.