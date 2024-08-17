HCA is in hot water again, urgent action required

“The more things change the more they remain the same.”

This expression was coined in 1849 by French writer Jean Baptiste Alphonse Karr to illustrate that despite superficial changes that we see on the surface of society, certain fundamental aspects of its functioning remain the same.

The words are very apt when one needs to describe the functioning of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The HCA is making news these days for all the wrong reasons. The same old maladies of corrupt practices are still dragging down the name of Hyderabad cricket and spoiling the careers of many young cricketers.

HCA constitution violated

According to former secretary Sesh Narayan, the HCA is guilty of violation of the constitution and by-laws. The crux of the matter was that the promotions and demotions of league teams were done without following the rules properly. It was done at the behest of vested interests with the motive of commercial exploitation of the situation.

Sesh Narayan stated that the rate for taking on lease any team to take part in the 3-Day league is between 8 and 10 lakhs per season. In turn, the managers charge huge amounts from participants ranging from 2 lakhs and above for each slot. As a result the merited players sometimes do not get the opportunity they deserve.

Taking note of the offenses the Telangana High Court came down heavily on the malpractices and stayed the conduct of the league matches. The court also directed the HCA and its Apex Council to follow the norms and guidelines for promoting and demoting the teams.

The rot in the system is making headlines regularly. Former employees of the HCA who were being harassed have complained to the President, the Chief Minister, and the CBI about the mismanagement and their plight. The President’s office has instructed Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari to look into the complaints. She has also been told that the matter is under scrutiny.

Latest fiasco

As if that ignominy was not enough, the latest fiasco that has emerged is the overpayment for gym equipment. According to a recent forensic audit report, an organisation, Body Drench has supplied gym equipment for Rs 174 crore which could have been purchased at a little over 17 lakhs.

Thereby, the HCA enlisted the services of a sole bidder for the supply and installation of equipment at a jacked-up price that was 882 percent higher. It resulted in a heavy loss to the cricket body. Instead of looking for a bidder that is based in Telangana and one who can provide after-sales service, the HCA picked a Mumbai-based organisation named Body Drench India Pvt. Ltd.

Inconsistencies in the deal

The audit on the gym equipment purchase deal found that authorisation, approval and delegation of powers were inconsistent. It was suspected that there was a strong possibility of the misuse of position during the issue of work orders and payments.

Sesh Narayan said that the forensic audit report was not shared with any other, including the members of the general body. He urged the Telangana government to take immediate action against the culprits. “The corrupt people are being protected and the innocent players’ careers are at risk. A thorough cleaning of the system is required urgently or cricket in Telangana will die,” fumed Sesh Narayan.