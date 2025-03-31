HCA-SRH IPL tickets row: Telangana govt order probe into allegations

Hyderabad: Taking cognizance of the allegations against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) for intimidating and blackmailing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) management for complimentary IPL tickets, the Telangana government has ordered the vigilance director to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Telangana chief minister’s office (CMO) warned that if the allegations against HCA are proven correct, strict action will be taken.

Controversy arose after the SRH’s general manager (Sports) Srinath TB reportedly accused of harassment by HCA officials, particularly president Jagan Mohan Rao, and threatened to find a different venue if the situation did not improve. He stated that they have been collaborating with the HCA for twelve years but have encountered increasing difficulties over the past two seasons.

According to the agreement, Sunrisers Hyderabad allocates 10 percent (3,900) of complimentary tickets to the HCA, which includes access to a corporate box with a capacity of 50 seats.

However, this year, the Hyderabad Cricket Association claimed that the box could only accommodate 30 people and demanded an additional 20 tickets from another box, which SRH found unreasonable.

HCA refutes SRH’s claims

In response to reports of alleged harassment, the Hyderabad Cricket Association stated that it had not received any official emails from SRH management. It also refuted the claims.

The body alleged that it was a malicious campaign by certain individuals to tarnish the reputation of HCA-SRH.