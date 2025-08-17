HCA to meet at Uppal stadium to revise rules amid controversies on Sept 14

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will conduct a special general meeting at the Uppal stadium on September 14 to revise its rules, regulations and bye-laws.

The meeting comes amidst the recent arrest of former HCA president, A Jaganmohan Rao, and other senior officials in an alleged case of corruption linked to ticket sales during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to a report by Newsmeter, acting HCA president Sardar Daljeet Singh, who issued the notice, said the decision was approved at the apex council meeting on August 8 and urged all affiliated members to attend.

Former cricketers and administrators have challenged the timing and legality of the meeting. They highlighted that issues surrounding the adjourned annual general meeting (AGM) remain unresolved and asked whether the apex council has the quorum and authority to convene a special general meeting.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the suspension of 57 clubs associated with the HCA. The experts argue that excluding the clubs from he meeting would erode transparency and weaken the legitimacy of any bye-law changes.

Experts highlight that allowing office bearers, who are facing corruption charges, to revise the bye-laws could be detrimental to the governance of the association.