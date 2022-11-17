HCL Technologies invites job applications from freshers – Apply online

HCL Technologies, a multinational national company has invited job applications from freshers for various positions.

In November, the company issued notification for three job posts i.e., Analyst, Analyst-finance & accounting, and Developer.

As per the details posted by the company on its career page, job seekers with 0-2.5 years of experience can apply.

Out of three posts, the vacancies of Analyst and Developer post are available in Pune whereas, the Analyst-finance post is vacant in Noida.

Eligibility for jobs at HCL Technologies

Those who want to apply for developer post must be B.Tech degree holder and should have Angular skill.

Applicants who are willing to apply for Analyst-Finance & Accounting post must be a B.Com graduate. They should also have skill of ‘Payables’

For the Analyst post, the job applicants must be B.Tech degree holder. They should also have JavaScript skill.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Developer, Analyst-Finance & Accounting and Analyst posts on the official website of HCL Technologies. (Apply for Developer, Apply for Analyst-Finance & Accounting, Apply for Analyst).

HCL Technologies

Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, HCL Technologies is a multinational information technology services and consulting company.

The company whose offices are located in 52 countries entered into software services in 1991.

The parent company of HCL Technologies is HCL Enterprise and its original focus was hardware. However, software service is the main focus for HCL Technologies.

Infosys BPM invites job applications

Meanwhile, Infosys Business process management (BPM) company has also invited job applications from freshers to fill process executive vacancies.

Those who are interested in the vacancies must have customer service voice skills. Apart from it, they must also hold a graduation degree.

The responsibilities of selected candidates will include handling calls, dealing with clients for troubleshooting their queries, meeting daily targets, etc.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of Infosys (click here).