HCLTech announces expansion in Hyderabad with 5000 new jobs

A global technology company HCLTech has announced the expansion of its IT operations in Hyderabad which will lead to the creation of 5,000 new jobs in the city.

The tech giant is going to establish a new state-of-the-art tech center in the city.

New tech center to drive innovation

HCLTech made this announcement on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Following discussions between Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, IT & Industries minister D Sridhar Babu, and HCLTech CEO & Managing Director C Vijayakumar, the company unveiled plans for a 320,000-square-foot facility in the city’s Hi-Tech City area.

This cutting-edge center will focus on delivering cloud, AI, and digital transformation solutions to global clients in sectors such as hi-tech, life sciences, and financial services.

The new facility of HCLTech will not only contribute to the local economy by creating thousands of jobs in Hyderabad but also set an example for sustainable practices. The center has received Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council.

“Hyderabad’s world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool have made it a critical part of HCLTech’s global network,” said C Vijayakumar. “This new tech center will enhance our capabilities and support our global client base while contributing to the city’s thriving technology ecosystem,” he added.

He also invited the chief minister and IT & Industries minister to formally inaugurate the center next month.

Welcoming HCLTech’s expansion, Revanth Reddy stated, “The new tech center reaffirms Hyderabad’s continued appeal for global IT companies and strengthens its position as a leading IT hub.”

The IT & Industries minister has highlighted the state’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth in the technology sector. He encouraged HCLTech to consider expanding beyond Hyderabad into tier 2 and tier 3 cities in Telangana to promote jobs for local youth.

HCLTech’s established presence in Hyderabad

HCLTech has been operating in Hyderabad since 2007. With the addition of this new facility, the company’s footprint in the city will grow to five centers, offering a combined capacity of 8,500 seats.

This strategic move underscores the company’s confidence in Hyderabad as a destination for innovation and growth.

Opportunities for jobs at HCLTech in Hyderabad

As HCLTech has announced 5,000 new jobs in Hyderabad, it is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy.

It offers opportunities for IT professionals and fresh graduates alike. The company’s focus on cutting-edge technologies like AI and cloud computing ensures that these roles will be at the forefront of the digital transformation landscape.