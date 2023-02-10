HDFC Bank officials sentenced to three-year RI in bribery case

New Delhi: A special CBI court in Pune on Friday awarded three-year rigorous imprisonment to two HDFC Bank officials for demanding bribe of Rs two lakh for sanction and disbursement of a loan amount of Rs 99 lakh.

The court awarded jail term to Nitin Nikam, then relationship manager (retail agri), and Ganesh Dhaiygude, then rural sales executive of the bank, along with a fine of Rs 60,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

The CBI had registered the case on July 30, 2020 against Nikam on a complaint that he was demanding a bribe of Rs 2,70,000 from the complainant for sanction and disbursement of a loan amount of Rs 99 lakh from HDFC Bank, Baramati Branch, Pune.

Also Read Pawar opposes Electricity Amendment Bill, says its implementation will hit consumers

Later, the bribe was negotiated to Rs 2.25 lakh, of which an amount of Rs 2 lakh was to be given initially. Nikam sent his junior Dhaiygude to collect the bribe from the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Dhaiygude red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

Both the accused were arrested and searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on December 18, 2020 against both the accused before the special judge, CBI cases, Pune.

The trial court found both the accused guilty and convicted them.