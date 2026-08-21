HDFC Bank raises USD 1.75 bn through overseas bond issue

The private sector lender has raised USD 500 million with notes carrying a coupon rate of 5.159 per cent and maturing in three years.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Exterior view of an HDFC Bank branch in India with bilingual signage in English and Hindi.
HDFC Bank branch with bilingual signage in India. Photo: X

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has raised USD 1.75 billion through overseas bonds to fund its business growth.

HDFC Bank , acting through GIFT City Branch, has completed the issue of USD 1.75 billion in senior unsecured bonds, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender has raised USD 500 million with notes carrying a coupon rate of 5.159 per cent and maturing in three years, while the remaining USD 1.25 billion five-year paper carries a coupon rate of 5.4 per cent, it said.

Subhan Bakery

These papers will be listed on India INX (India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited) and NSE International Exchange (NSE-IX) , it added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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