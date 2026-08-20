India to build 200-bed super speciality hospital in West Bank

In a significant move to deepen its development partnership with Palestine, India is set to build a 200-bed super speciality hospital in Jenin in the West Bank.

Indian Secretary for Overseas Indian Affairs Sripriya Ranganathan attended the groundbreaking ceremony in Jenin on Wednesday, August 19, alongside Palestinian Prime Minister Dr Mohammad Mustafa and senior officials.

The hospital will feature modern medical facilities and a dedicated trauma centre and is expected to serve patients from Jenin and neighbouring governorates, including Tulkarm and Tubas. India and Palestine signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalise the project.

A major milestone in our development partnership.@SecretaryCPVOIA Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the 200-bed Indian Super Speciality Hospital, held in Jenin and Ramallah in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of… pic.twitter.com/Pjzh4yt27Z — India in Palestine – الهند في فلسطين (@ROIRamallah) August 19, 2026

The two sides also signed an MoU to establish a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centre at the Palestinian National Printing Press. The centre will provide employment-oriented training in the printing sector, building on India’s earlier assistance to the facility.

Ranganathan discussed the programme with Palestinian Labour Minister Dr Enas Dahadha Attari, focusing on ways to connect young people and entrepreneurs with skills and employment opportunities.

India also handed over a consignment of life-saving medicines, including anti-cancer drugs, to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in response to its requirements.

During a meeting with Health Minister Dr Majed Abu Ramadan, Ranganathan discussed plans for another artificial limb fitment camp, following an India-supported programme held in 2023. They also reviewed further cooperation in healthcare, including India’s support for the deployment of an Indian field hospital in Gaza.

Ranganathan visited a health centre operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), reaffirming India’s support for its healthcare, education and other essential services.

She also met Mustafa, Foreign Minister Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin and Diplomatic Adviser Dr Majdi Al-Khaldi. Their discussions covered political engagement and development cooperation, including new initiatives in health, education and skills.

The talks took place amid the continuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. India reiterated its support for the Palestinian people and a negotiated two-state solution, while stressing the importance of safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian assistance to civilians.

India is also supporting a women’s empowerment and heritage project in Palestine. The building has been completed and is being furnished, while the initiative will provide training and marketing support to Palestinian women. Construction of the India-funded Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy is also underway.