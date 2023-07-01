Emraan Hashmi has memorized entire Quran: Confirms actor’s co-star

Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi is one of the underrated actors in the Hindi movie Industry. He started his career in 2003 with the crime thriller Footpath and made this genre his own. The star has given his audience cult classics like Murder, Jannat, among others.

Recently, we reported that Hashmi is a Hafiz-e-Quran, which means that the actor has memorized the entire Quran. Now his former co-star Humaima Malick has confirmed the claims.

The Pakistani actress made her debut opposite Emraan in Raja Natwarlal.

In a recent conversation, the actress said, “He can recite the entire Quran by heart. We used to gather together and recite Ayahs. I highly respect him as a person. A man who values his job and his coworkers is a man who values respect.” She further added that the Selfie actor has a pure heart and he harbours no hate or malice towards anyone.

Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. The actor is also making his Telugu cinema debut with DVV Entertainment’s OG along with Pawan Kalyan.