‘He told me to QUIT cinema’: Nayanthara’s shocking confession

Chennai: Lady Superstar Nayanthara is celebrating her 40th today on November 18. On the occasion of her special day, Netflix released a highly anticipated documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, which delves deep into the life and struggles of the celebrated actress.

The documentary offers an intimate look at the journey of the Nayanthara, highlighting her rise to fame, the personal challenges she faced, and the lessons she learned along the way.

One of the most talked about moments in the film is when Nayanthara opens up about her past relationships and the toll they took on her. Without naming names, she spoke on her first relationship in the film industry, describing it as one based purely on trust, “The trust that the other person is in love with you,” she shares.

Her first high-profile relationship in the industry was with actor-filmmaker Silambarasan TR, but it was her later relationship with Prabhu Deva that became a hot topic of discussion among fans and media.

In 2008, Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva worked together on Villu, and their chemistry sparked widespread rumors of a romance. Despite their strong bond, their relationship was marred by controversy as Prabhu Deva was still married to Latha, who publicly opposed the relationship.

The situation grew more complicated when Prabhu Deva announced plans to marry Nayanthara, but due to Latha’s refusal to grant him a divorce, the relationship eventually fell apart. Nayanthara, in the documentary, reveals that it was during this time that she was forced to quit her acting career. “It was the man who told me to quit cinema,” she recalls. “It wasn’t like I had an option. I was told to leave cinema, and I agreed.”

After all this, Nayanthara found her peace and happiness in filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram, surrounded by close family and friends. In October of the same year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan joyfully welcomed their twin children, Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Nayanthara continues to shine with exciting projects lined up. She is set to star in Rakkayie, directed by debutant Senthil Nallasamy.