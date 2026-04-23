Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui might be known today for making people laugh, but his journey started far from the stage.

In a interview with Weareyuvaa, opening up about his early life, Munawar revealed that survival came before anything else. “I started working when I was around 9 years old,” he said, adding that he had to leave school by the age of 11 as circumstances didn’t allow him to continue.

His move to Mumbai, like many chasing dreams, didn’t begin with opportunities. It began with struggle. “On my first day in Mumbai, I washed utensils and earned ₹60,” Munawar shared, a detail that reflects just how rough his starting point was. But financial hardship wasn’t the only challenge.

Talking about his upbringing, he admitted being surrounded by violence and substance abuse at a young age. “I have seen people around me getting into alcohol and ruining their lives,” he said, explaining how those experiences shaped his mindset and decisions.

Instead of getting pulled into that cycle, Munawar chose distance, a decision that would later define both his life and his craft.

Interestingly, Munawar’s comedy often reflects this sharp observation of people and society. In one such moment, he took a dig at common double standards, saying, “Log bolte hain main achhe logon ke saath achha hoon, aur bure logon ke saath bura… tu do alag insaan kaise hai bhai?” a line that perfectly captures his wit and perspective.

He also recalled how his father, a driver, wanted a different life for him. “He didn’t want me to learn driving because he didn’t want me to struggle like him,” Munawar said.

Today, the same person who once worked for 60rs a day is among the most recognized names in Indian comedy, with a strong fan base and mainstream success.

However, his journey hasn’t been without setbacks. From controversies to public criticism, Munawar continues to find himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond his work. Still, he manages to stay focused and continue performing.