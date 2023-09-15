Head to THIS spot in Hyderabad to witness Mahesh Babu shooting

Mahesh Babu was recently captured shooting at Koti Women's College in Hyderabad, where eager fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their beloved star

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th September 2023 4:25 pm IST
Mahesh Babu (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Every fan dreams of seeing their favorite star in person at least once. The happiness and excitement of such an encounter are incredibly special and unique. And, if you’re a Mahesh Babu fan, this is your chance to get up close to the megastar.

According to a latest report in 123 Telugu, Mahesh Babu’s shooting schedule for his upcoming movie, ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ is all set to unfold at Bhoot Bangla in Hyderabad.

In recent sightings, Mahesh Babu was captured shooting at Koti Women’s College in Hyderabad, where eager fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. Prior to this, the actor was spotted filming a few scenes in BHEL, adding to the excitement surrounding his latest project.

Now, the spotlight shifts to Bhoot Bangla, where Mahesh Babu’s will reportedly shoot the climax scene of Guntur Kaaram.

Speaking more about the movie, it stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the female lead roles. Guntur Kaaram is slated to hit the screens in January next year.

