Heads of various Telangana corporations resign after BRS debacle

Heads of atleast 17 corporations, including TRANSCO and TS GENCO, resigned after the BRS failed to form the government on December 3.

Hyderabad: Chairpersons of various corporations submitted letters of resignation to the Telangana Chief Secretary after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) debacle in the Assembly elections in the state on December 3.

The following is the list of chairpersons appointed by the former BRS government who resigned from their positions on December 4, 2023.

  1. Soma Bharath Kumar
    Chairman, State Dairy Development Corporation
  2. Juluri Gowri Shankar
    Chairman, Telangana Sahitya Akademi
  3. Palle Ravi Kumar Goud
    Chairman, State Kallugeetha Corporation
  4. Dr. Anjaneya Goud
    Chairman, Sports Authority of India
  5. Mede Rajiv Sagar
    Chairman, TS Foods Corporation
  6. Dr. Dudimetla Balaraju Yadav is the chairman of the sheep and goat development corporation.
  7. Guduru Praveen
    Chairman, Tyxtiles Corporation.
  8. Gajjela Nagesh
    Chairman, Beverages Corporation.
  9. Anil Kurmachalam
    Chairman, Film Development Corporation.
  10. Ramachandra Naik
    Chairman, Tricar.
  11. Walia Naik
    Chairman, Tribal Economic Co-operative Society.
  12. Y. Satish Reddy
    Chairman,
  13. Dr. Errola Srinivas
    Chairman, State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation
  14. Ravinder Singh
    Chairman, Civil Supplies Corporation.
  15. Jaganmohan Rao
    Chairman, State Technological Services.

