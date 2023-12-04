Heads of various Telangana corporations resign after BRS debacle

Hyderabad: Chairpersons of various corporations submitted letters of resignation to the Telangana Chief Secretary after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) debacle in the Assembly elections in the state on December 3.
The following is the list of chairpersons appointed by the former BRS government who resigned from their positions on December 4, 2023.
- Soma Bharath Kumar
Chairman, State Dairy Development Corporation
- Juluri Gowri Shankar
Chairman, Telangana Sahitya Akademi
- Palle Ravi Kumar Goud
Chairman, State Kallugeetha Corporation
- Dr. Anjaneya Goud
Chairman, Sports Authority of India
- Mede Rajiv Sagar
Chairman, TS Foods Corporation
- Dr. Dudimetla Balaraju Yadav is the chairman of the sheep and goat development corporation.
- Guduru Praveen
Chairman, Tyxtiles Corporation.
- Gajjela Nagesh
Chairman, Beverages Corporation.
- Anil Kurmachalam
Chairman, Film Development Corporation.
- Ramachandra Naik
Chairman, Tricar.
- Walia Naik
Chairman, Tribal Economic Co-operative Society.
- Y. Satish Reddy
Chairman,
- Dr. Errola Srinivas
Chairman, State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation
- Ravinder Singh
Chairman, Civil Supplies Corporation.
- Jaganmohan Rao
Chairman, State Technological Services.