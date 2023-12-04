Heads of various Telangana corporations resign after BRS debacle

Hyderabad: Chairpersons of various corporations submitted letters of resignation to the Telangana Chief Secretary after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) debacle in the Assembly elections in the state on December 3.

The following is the list of chairpersons appointed by the former BRS government who resigned from their positions on December 4, 2023.

