Health cards for employees on fast track: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

Addressing the Council, the Telangana Dy CM also informed that a formal mechanism has been put in place to enable employee association leaders

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Telangana Assembly
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu speaking in the Assembly on Thursday

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, September 11, clarified in the state Legislative Council that the Congress government is giving priority to the welfare and health security of its employees. He stated that the process of issuing digital health cards to them is being expedited.

Bhatti said that steps are being taken to ‘immediately” forward issues brought to the notice of ministers and officials to the concerned Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Secretaries for prompt resolution.

The Telangana Dy CM said that a dedicated trust has been constituted to ensure the effective management of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS). “He stated that representatives of employee and teachers’ associations have also been made part of the trust and entrusted with the responsibility of directly monitoring the implementation of the scheme. He further informed the Council that a corpus fund of ₹264 crore has been deposited by the Finance Department into the EHS Trust account,” said a press release from his office.

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Addressing the Council, the Telangana Dy CM also informed that a formal mechanism has been put in place to enable employee association leaders and trustees to discuss and resolve minor issues arising during implementation. He further appealed to members of the Legislative Council to create awareness among beneficiaries about the scheme and its implementation.

On the fifth day of the Telangana Assembly’s Monsoon Session, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu moved the motion to introduce the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill 2026.

The motion was carried and the Bill was introduced.

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The session had started with the Question Hour, where Sridhar Babu, who is also the IT Minister, answered a question regarding tier-I IT companies being set up in Nizamabad.

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Yunus Lasania

With over 14 years of experience in reporting, Yunus Lasania is a journalist who has worked with 3 national dailies in his career. He has previously worked with Mint (HT… More »
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