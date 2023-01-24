Health insurance coverage of up to SAR 100,000 for Umrah pilgrims

The health insurance policy for Umrah pilgrims, which was recently approved by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, specified eleven health insurance benefits available to pilgrims throughout their stay in the Kingdom.

Published: 24th January 2023
Saudi Arabia: Health insurance coverage of up to SR100,000 for Umrah pilgrims
Photo: heartmecca/Instagram

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah, has announced that Umrah pilgrims can take advantage of many benefits during their stay in the Kingdom, including health insurance coverage up to a maximum of Saudi Riyals 100,000 (Rs 21,68,209).

The health insurance policy for Umrah pilgrims, which was recently approved by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, specified eleven health insurance benefits available to pilgrims throughout their stay in the Kingdom, Okaz reported.

Here are the benefits for Umrah pilgrims

  • The pilgrims can benefit from the maximum coverage of 100,000 Saudi riyals in the event of hospitalization or medical evacuation inside and outside the Kingdom.
  • There will be maximum coverage for daily hospital accommodation and patient subsistence, including the cost of a bed, nursing care, medical visits and medical supervision.
  • Accommodation services also include the cost of medicines and medical supplies that are provided according to the doctor’s prescription, with a shared room, with a maximum cost of 600 Saudi Riyals.
  • The maximum daily accommodation and living for the patient’s companion under the document is a shared room with a maximum daily cost of 150 Saudi Riyals.
  • Health insurance benefits also include emergency pregnancy and childbirth expenses, with a maximum limit of 5,000 Saudi Riyals during the policy period.
  • Travel expenses of a first-degree relative of the patient with a maximum of 5,000 Saudi Riyals during the policy period.
  • Expenses for emergency dental treatment up to a maximum of 500 Saudi riyals during the policy period.
  • Treatment of premature newborns without exceeding the maximum policy of the mother.
  • Traffic injuries are covered with a maximum limit.
  • Expenses for emergency dialysis with cap coverage; and medical evacuation inside and outside the Kingdom with the maximum coverage of the policy.
  • The coverage also includes the cost of returning the bodies of the pilgrims to their original homes, with coverage not exceeding a maximum of 10,000 Saudi Riyals.

