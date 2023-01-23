Saudi Arabia to transform AlUla into ‘largest living museum in the world’

The initiative aims to relocate more than 1,580 wild animals to three nature reserves.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 23rd January 2023 12:33 pm IST
Saudi Arabia launches initiative to transform AlUla into the ‘largest living museum in the world’
AlUla

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has launched an initiative to transform AlUla into the largest living museum in the world, local media reported.

The initiative aims to resettle wild animals, which includes more than 1,580 wild animals belonging to four categories— antelope, reem gazelle, Arabian oryx and mountain ibex, within three nature reserves in AlUla Governorate.

Also Read
Saudi to allow women in bikinis at country’s Red Sea project

The resettlement campaign is the largest of its kind for the Royal Commission for AlUla, as it includes determining the readiness of the site, monitoring resettled animals, and focusing on scientific studies and preparations for animal resettlement campaigns in AlUla.

Photo: RCU
Photo: RCU

As part of the campaign, the committee will use a lightweight, solar-powered collar for ungulates, a first in the region.

The campaign is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative, and the Middle East Green Initiative, with the goal of making AlUla the largest living museum in the world while preserving its environmental and historical heritage.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button