Saudi Arabia to transform AlUla into ‘largest living museum in the world’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has launched an initiative to transform AlUla into the largest living museum in the world, local media reported.

The initiative aims to resettle wild animals, which includes more than 1,580 wild animals belonging to four categories— antelope, reem gazelle, Arabian oryx and mountain ibex, within three nature reserves in AlUla Governorate.

The resettlement campaign is the largest of its kind for the Royal Commission for AlUla, as it includes determining the readiness of the site, monitoring resettled animals, and focusing on scientific studies and preparations for animal resettlement campaigns in AlUla.

Photo: RCU

Photo: RCU

As part of the campaign, the committee will use a lightweight, solar-powered collar for ungulates, a first in the region.

The campaign is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the Saudi Green Initiative, and the Middle East Green Initiative, with the goal of making AlUla the largest living museum in the world while preserving its environmental and historical heritage.