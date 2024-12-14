Health min assures job security for contract ANMs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Saturday, December 13, assured contract Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) of job security following the appointment of regular staff.

The health minister held a detailed discussion with the ANMs regarding the regularisation of jobs.

Narasimha clarified that the matter is under judicial review; he also confirmed that the scheduled written examination for regular ANM positions will be held as per the plan. The examination will be held on December 29.

“The minister said that 30 marks will continue to be awarded to contract ANMs as weightage in the recruitment process, urging them to prepare for the examination.

Responding positively to their demand for increased posts, the minister announced that 323 additional vacancies would be added to the existing 1,931 posts notified earlier, bringing the total to 2,254 positions under the same notification.

The minister has reassured the ANMs that those who do not secure regular positions will continue in their contract roles until the end of their tenure,” read an official statement from the minister’s office.

Regarding retirement benefits, he said that a decision would be taken after discussions with the chief minister.