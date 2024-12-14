Hyderabad: Welfare body opposes new Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal

Hyderabad: Leaders from various political parties in Goshamahal, united under the Goshamahal Welfare Association, recently presented a memorandum to the District Collector expressing their opposition to the proposed construction of Osmania Hospital at the stadium site. The delegation, led by BJP leader D. Gopalji, included local residents who voiced their concerns during a meeting with the Collector.

Gopalji highlighted that the stadium is surrounded by a densely populated community, and constructing a large hospital in that location could lead to significant issues, including water shortages. He stated, “The population on all sides of the stadium is substantial. A hospital of this size would create complications for the entire area, particularly regarding water availability.”

Residents also pointed out that there is a lack of open spaces within a five-kilometer radius for rainwater harvesting. They expressed worry that demolishing the stadium for the hospital would deprive children and youth of vital sports facilities and recreational areas. Furthermore, senior citizens who utilize the stadium for their daily walks would lose an important space for exercise and social interaction.

The community members raised additional environmental concerns, noting that the removal of large trees in the area would disrupt local ecosystems and diminish air quality.

Earlier, BJP MLA Raja Singh had echoed their sentiments, urging that the hospital be relocated to its original premises or another appropriate site to safeguard both community resources and environmental health.