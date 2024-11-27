Healthcare searches in Hyderabad see significant growth, reports Justdial

Hyderabad: A recent report by Justdial, India’s top local search engine, shows a big increase in healthcare-related searches across the country. Hyderabad has seen a significant rise, with a 17% increase in healthcare searches from January to October 2024. This shows that people in Hyderabad are becoming more focused on their health and well-being.

One major trend in Hyderabad is the growing interest in women’s health. Searches for gynaecologists and obstetricians in the city increased by 31%. This shows that more women are becoming aware of the importance of taking care of their health.

Another trend in Hyderabad is the rise in mental health awareness. Searches for psychologists grew by 36%, reflecting a national shift in recognizing the importance of mental health. This shows that people in Hyderabad are more willing to seek support for mental well-being.

In addition to mental health, physical health is also a focus in the city. Searches for orthopaedic care increased by 17%. This is part of a larger trend across India where people are looking for ways to improve their physical wellness.

The report also mentions that there is a growing interest in traditional medicine. While searches for Ayurvedic doctors, saw an 18% increase nationwide, indicating that people are exploring traditional treatments alongside modern healthcare.

Overall, the Justdial report shows that healthcare priorities are changing in Hyderabad, with a growing focus on both physical and mental health. People in the city are becoming more aware of the importance of health, seeking a balance between modern medicine and traditional practices.