Hearing pleas on NEET protest, SC urges restraint by cops

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 5, called for restraint from the law enforcement agencies as it agreed to hear a plea seeking action against organisers of the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest for inciting violence.

The plea also sought directions to identify those students who allegedly used derogatory language against police and security personnel during the protest against the NEET paper leak and to require them to perform community service.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana tagged the plea filed by a retired Air Force officer with similar petitions related to violence during student protests in New Delhi.

The petitioner’s lawyer said, “Fifteen days have passed (since the protest). I am seeing that the organisers of such mayhem in the national capital, in a high-security zone, are, even after 15 days, moving from channel to channel on a silver platter, still giving provocative statements, still not allowing the fire to die down, still fanning it.”

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He said the government should not “bend backwards” while accommodating protesters. “Tomorrow, if degree college students in Lucknow have some demand and start pelting stones at buses, will the government in Uttar Pradesh also bend backwards?” he asked.

Responding to his submission, the Chief Justice said even if some “misguided elements” indulge in stone-throwing, youngsters are required to be pacified and counselled.

Dangerous precedent, argues the lawyer

“This is a very dangerous precedent. Three years back, the farmers were at the Singhu border. Tomorrow, Generation Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta will come. Will the people from the Singhu border tomorrow come to Parliament with their tractors? Will the people from Shaheen Bagh tomorrow come to Parliament with their tractors?” the lawyer said.

“Let us leave it to the wisdom of the law enforcement agency; they know better than us how to deal with the situation. We have heard you. We will take it up on that day. Let us see the view of the Central Government, etc.,” the bench said.

“In a democratic movement, what starts with a peaceful objective, and then some incident takes place, forces need to have a lot of restraint to ensure that the situation does not go out of hand,” Chief Justice Kant noted.