Heart disease treatment attainable, focus on timely care, not fear, urges expert

Hyderabad: Heart disease, once deemed a severe ailment, is now understood to be a condition arising from dietary changes and lifestyle choices. Medical professionals emphasize that with the right approach, treatment for heart disease is not an insurmountable challenge. Individuals grappling with heart-related ailments are urged to prioritize their treatment instead of succumbing to fear.

Commenting on the recent unfortunate demise of a 16-year-old intermediate student during a dance performance in Karimnagar district, Dr. Khizar Hussain Junaidi stressed that the risk of heart attacks is not confined to any particular age group in the contemporary era. Heart ailments have become commonplace, indicating the necessity for vigilance and proactive treatment rather than succumbing to undue trepidation.

Dr. Khizar Hussain Junaidi

Dr. Junaidi emphasized that the rise in the incidence of heart attacks across the nation, coupled with the alarming increase in heart-related fatalities, underscores the importance of prompt diagnosis and treatment. Timely intervention can effectively address heart artery blockages, a condition that has evolved from being a significant concern to a manageable medical issue.

Citing recent cases he encountered in his practice, Dr. Junaidi revealed that seemingly asymptomatic patients referred for unrelated disorders were found to have underlying heart artery blockages. These cases underscore the criticality of early detection, which conventional tests might not adequately ascertain due to age-related factors.

Reflecting on the evolution of medical science, Dr. Khizar Hussain Junaidi pointed out that the treatment landscape for heart-related conditions has significantly improved in recent years. Accessibility to specialized care, particularly cardiology, has expanded, resulting in more affordable and effective treatment options.

The medical expert emphasized that individuals need not be overly alarmed about heart disorders. Instead, they should channel their energies towards seeking timely medical attention and adhering to prescribed treatments. As the field of cardiology has witnessed remarkable advancements, individuals should take solace in the fact that appropriate care and interventions can lead to positive outcomes.

Dr. Junaidi highlighted that the transformation in perception surrounding heart diseases, urging individuals to adopt a proactive approach to their heart health and emphasizing that a heart ailment, once perceived as a grave concern, is now a condition that can be managed and treated effectively.