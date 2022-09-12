Heated argument between Haryana women panel chief, woman cop turns ugly

The verbal duel continued till the police officer was physically removed from the room by her colleague.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th September 2022 7:53 am IST
Heated argument between Haryana women panel chief, woman cop turns ugly

Chandigarh: A heated argument between the Haryana Women’s Commission Chairperson and a woman police officer took an ugly turn in front of cameras.

At a meeting in Kaithal on several issues, including a marital dispute, Chairperson Renu Bhatia was seen shouting at the police officer.

A video of the exchange, purportedly recorded by a local journalist, has Bhatia saying: “You could’ve slapped him? Had the girl checked up thrice. Get out! I don’t want to hear anything.”

MS Education Academy

Expressing her ire at the police officer, she said, “SHO take her outside. You will face departmental inquiry.”

Also Read
Jaishankar calls upon Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah

The verbal duel continued till the police officer was physically removed from the room by her colleague.

In retaliation, the police officer remarked: “We don’t come here to get insulted.”

At this, Bhatia replied, “So you come here to get the girl insulted?”

“We got a case involving a husband and wife. The husband misbehaved several times with members of the Commission and the police. The man wanted to leave the wife because according to him, she wasn’t ‘physically fit’,” Bhatia later told the media.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button