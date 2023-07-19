New Delhi: Flood-affected people stand in queue to receive ration near their makeshift camps set up at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: A man receives ration near the makeshift camps set up for the flood-affected people at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: A woman at a makeshift camp set up for the flood-affected people at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: A child rests at a makeshift camp where flood-affected people relocated after the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river submerged their houses, at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Children wade through the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna river near Mayur Vihar after heavy monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold, amid rains in the national capital and the upper reaches of the river. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)