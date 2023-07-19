Heavy monsoon rainfall in New Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 19th July 2023 9:16 pm IST
1 2 3 4 5Next page
New Delhi: Flood-affected people stand in queue to receive ration near their makeshift camps set up at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

BookMyMBBS
1 2 3 4 5Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 19th July 2023 9:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button